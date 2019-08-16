Sparks are flying in Brookfield!

The highly-anticipated When Calls the Heart spinoff series, When Hope Calls, is premiering in just two weeks -- but in this case, we know patience is not a virtue, so we’re serving #hearties not one, but two exclusive clips from the series premiere of the romantic new period drama. And yes, they’re sweet, romantic and the chemistry between the characters is so real.

In ET's exclusive first clip, Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) comes face to face with the rancher-turned-veterinarian, Chuck (Greg Hovanessian). After watching Grace fail to reposition a cow standing in her way, Greg immediately captures her attention with a witty opening line: “[The cow] hears you, she just doesn’t care what you have to say.”

Grace, who co-owns the orphanage with her sister, Lillian, fires right back, asking Chuck, “Do you just look like a cowboy or are you the real thing?”

The pair continue to playfully banter over Grace’s quest to buy a dairy cow from the ranch that rivals that of Chuck’s family. Why? Seemingly, some past drama with Chuck’s mom, Tess (Wendy Crewson), and how she’s treated Lillian. “It’s complicated, but that’s in the past,” Chuck assures the beautiful brunette, before offering to help her buy a cow from his mom at a bargain price.

He says, “[My mom will] never admit it, but she admires gumption. Something tells me you do okay in that department.” Naturally, the flirty exchange results in a very smiley and giggly Grace telling Chuck she’s ready to barter for a bovine!

More gentlemanly goodness comes when Mountie Gabriel (RJ Hatanaka) and Lillian (Morgan Kohan) first meet in town, in ET's exclusive clip above.

As the resplendent redhead clutches a large bag of grains, the hunk in uniform insists, “You need help.” After Lillian politely declines, Gabriel retorts, “It wasn’t a question. You need help because your bag is leaking.”

After exchanging a few coquettish grins, Lillian agrees to let Gabriel carry her bag of grains into her wagon. The pair finally introduce themselves to one another, and Lillian shares that she runs the orphanage with Grace.

“We have an orphanage?” Gabriel asks. “You have some catching up to do,” Lillian answers with a smile.

The adorable first encounter ends in hilarity, as Lillian points out Gabriel’s horse has mistakenly made his way to the boardwalk. Priceless!

If these enchanting moments are any indication, season one of When Hope Calls will be filled with plenty of sweet and tender moments. Catch the series premiere when it premieres Aug. 30 on Hallmark Movies Now, and stick with ET for interviews with the cast and exclusive content all season long!

