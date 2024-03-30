When the 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Begins Filming and Who Is Directing

It's just about officially time to freak out.

It's being reported that the Freaky Friday sequel is a go after Disney tapped Nisha Ganatra as the film's director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to break the news about landing Ganatra, the wheels are now in motion for production to begin ramping up this summer and film the project in Los Angeles.

The outlet also reported that the 2003 comedy's original stars, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, are in negotiations to reprise their daughter-mother roles. Andrew Gunn is back as producer. Kristin Burr, Ann Marie Sanderlin are also producing. The Hollywood Reporter says it remains unclear if the film will premiere on Disney+ or if it'll get a theatrical release.

For years now there's been lots of chatter about a sequel. In May 2023, ET confirmed that a sequel was in development at Disney, and both Curtis and Lohan were both in talks to return. Additionally, ET had learned a script was being worked on by Elyse Hollander, a newcomer screenwriter best known for penning the Black List-beloved screenplay, Blonde Ambition.

Curtis had been championing a sequel, based on suggestions she got from fans and reports during press tour for Halloween Ends.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis recalled last year to The New York Times. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan shared to The Times. "So we're leaving it in the hands that be."

Then, earlier this month, Lohan officially confirmed the exciting news on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live after host Andy Cohen asked about rumors of a sequel.

"It is," Lohan said of the project being in the works. "I don't want to say too much."

Soon after while speaking to ET, Lohan opened up about where she would like to find her character, Anna Coleman, in the new installment.

"An appropriate one for the movie," Lohan said. "We want to give the most to all our fans and the people that love the film, and just want to deliver a great performance."

