You don't need to spend a fortune for an HD TV or 4K smart TV. Getting excellent screen quality and staying on budget is totally possible as we've found luxe TVs for under $400.

Looking for a smart TV that won't lag when you play the newest video game releases? Then, consider the Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby HDR 4K Roku Smart TV, which is currently on sale for 47% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you need a television fit for a small apartment or dorm, then the Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV could be the perfect fit for you.

From smart TVs that pair with your Google Home or Alexa to TVs that have true-to-color screen displays, we have a cheap TV for everyone on this list. The bonus? All of these TV models have stellar reviews — they might be a bargain, but they offer crystal clear video quality.

Ahead, shop some of the best cheap TVs under $400, with some being on sale.

