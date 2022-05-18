Where to Get the Best Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire TVs and More Under $400
You don't need to spend a fortune for an HD TV or 4K smart TV. Getting excellent screen quality and staying on budget is totally possible as we've found luxe TVs for under $400.
Looking for a smart TV that won't lag when you play the newest video game releases? Then, consider the Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby HDR 4K Roku Smart TV, which is currently on sale for 47% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you need a television fit for a small apartment or dorm, then the Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV could be the perfect fit for you.
From smart TVs that pair with your Google Home or Alexa to TVs that have true-to-color screen displays, we have a cheap TV for everyone on this list. The bonus? All of these TV models have stellar reviews — they might be a bargain, but they offer crystal clear video quality.
Ahead, shop some of the best cheap TVs under $400, with some being on sale.
Thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K in this Samsung UHD 4K TV, you don't have to worry about sacrificing quality for the price. You still get to experience all your fave movie moments and TV series in crystal clear 4K high-definition.
Press a button and ask the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to play your favorite shows or check the weather directly from this Amazon Fire TV.
If you have a smaller living room, this LG smart TV is a great find on a budget. This LG TV model earned itself over a 4.5-star review, and it's even compatible with Google Assistant and Google Home.
Thanks to the Motion Rate 120 imaging processing technology, you can sit back and watch competitive sports or fast-paced action scenes without having to deal with lag or screen tearing. This Hisense 4K smart TV is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa devices.
This LED HD Insignia TV is the perfect size for someone's first apartment or dorm room. If you're searching for a TV option for a grad gift, then try this wallet-friendly TV for the new graduate in your life.
This Vizio smart television has Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, and it's compatible with Alex products. With the Vizio's SmartCast tech, you can essentially start streaming your fave shows as soon as you unbox it (and, you know, set it up).
The Samsung Class N5300 Smart Full HD TV has PurColor technology built into it, which means you get to experience more refined details and lifelike colors on your TV screen.
With over 500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this Toshiba Smart Fire TV is bound to liven up your living room when you host movie night at your house.
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
Bundle and save with the Insignia Smart TV and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) duo.
Play your favorite movies and TV shows from your go-to streaming services. Plus, your Philips Roku TV gives you access to over 500,000 free movies and episodes, as well as thousands of free entertainment features and channels.
The Samsung Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV comes with built-in voice assistants, so you don't have to spend time connecting your new smart TV to your external smart home devices. Just sit back, relax and enjoy the true-to-color display on this Samsung television.
