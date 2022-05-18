Shopping

Where to Get the Best Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire TVs and More Under $400

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Cheap TVs to Shop
Samsung

You don't need to spend a fortune for an HD TV or 4K smart TV. Getting excellent screen quality and staying on budget is totally possible as we've found luxe TVs for under $400. 

Looking for a smart TV that won't lag when you play the newest video game releases? Then, consider the Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby HDR 4K Roku Smart TV, which is currently on sale for 47% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you need a television fit for a small apartment or dorm, then the Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV could be the perfect fit for you. 

From smart TVs that pair with your Google Home or Alexa to TVs that have true-to-color screen displays, we have a cheap TV for everyone on this list. The bonus? All of these TV models have stellar reviews — they might be a bargain, but they offer crystal clear video quality. 

Ahead, shop some of the best cheap TVs under $400, with some being on sale. 

Samsung Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV 43"
Samsung Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV 43"
Samsung
Samsung Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV 43"

Thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K in this Samsung UHD 4K TV, you don't have to worry about sacrificing quality for the price. You still get to experience all your fave movie moments and TV series in crystal clear 4K high-definition. 

$310$300
Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 43"
Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 43"
Amazon
Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 43"

Press a button and ask the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to play your favorite shows or check the weather directly from this Amazon Fire TV. 

$370$280
LG Class LED HD Smart WebOS TV 32"
LG Class LED HD Smart WebOS TV 32"
Best Buy
LG Class LED HD Smart WebOS TV 32"

If you have a smaller living room, this LG smart TV is a great find on a budget. This LG TV model earned itself over a 4.5-star review, and it's even compatible with Google Assistant and Google Home.

$230$190
Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV 55"
Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV 55"
Amazon
Hisense Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV 55"

Thanks to the Motion Rate 120 imaging processing technology, you can sit back and watch competitive sports or fast-paced action scenes without having to deal with lag or screen tearing. This Hisense 4K smart TV is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa devices. 

$600$320
Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV 24"
Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV 24"
Best Buy
Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV 24"

This LED HD Insignia TV is the perfect size for someone's first apartment or dorm room. If you're searching for a TV option for a grad gift, then try this wallet-friendly TV for the new graduate in your life. 

$140$90
Vizio D-Series Full HD Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 32"
Vizio D-Series Full HD Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 32"
Amazon
Vizio D-Series Full HD Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 32"

This Vizio smart television has Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, and it's compatible with Alex products. With the Vizio's SmartCast tech, you can essentially start streaming your fave shows as soon as you unbox it (and, you know, set it up). 

$200$178
Samsung Class N5300 Smart Full HD TV
Samsung Class N5300 Smart Full HD TV
Samsung
Samsung Class N5300 Smart Full HD TV

The Samsung Class N5300 Smart Full HD TV has PurColor technology built into it, which means you get to experience more refined details and lifelike colors on your TV screen. 

$230
Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 43"
Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 43"
Best Buy
Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV 43"

With over 500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this Toshiba Smart Fire TV is bound to liven up your living room when you host movie night at your house. 

$330$250
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"

This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.

$510$350
Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV 32"
Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV 32"
Best Buy
Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV 32"

Bundle and save with the Insignia Smart TV and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) duo. 

$265$220
Philips Class HD Smart Roku LED TV 32"
Philips Class HD Smart Roku LED TV 32"
Walmart
Philips Class HD Smart Roku LED TV 32"

Play your favorite movies and TV shows from your go-to streaming services. Plus, your Philips Roku TV gives you access to over 500,000 free movies and episodes, as well as thousands of free entertainment features and channels.

$168$148
Samsung Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV 43" (2021)
Samsung Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV 43"(2021)
Samsung
Samsung Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV 43" (2021)

The Samsung Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV comes with built-in voice assistants, so you don't have to spend time connecting your new smart TV to your external smart home devices. Just sit back, relax and enjoy the true-to-color display on this Samsung television.

$380$350

