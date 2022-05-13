With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this month for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.

May has a whole arsenal of great video games ready to make their debut. There are cult classic movies like Evil Dead that are getting another video game title, and the classic fighting-style game Sifu: Vengeance Edition is coming out in a special SteelBook edition.

Ashley Williams is officially back in action and ready to fend off yet another Deadite infestation in Evil Dead: The Game. Available now on the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X, you can play as different canon characters and test out new melee weapons (or stick with Ash's trusty Boomstick). Explore the new game mechanics and the new conflicts in the latest game title in the Evil Dead franchise.

This month's video game launches range in genres from the interactive horror game Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong to the family-friendly Time on Frog Island — which just shows that there's a game for everyone.

Ahead, score the best games launching this month for every major game console.

PS5/PS4 Game Releases

Sifu: Vengeance Edition Best Buy Sifu: Vengeance Edition Embark on a conquest to avenge your family in this fighting-style action game (which also has some murder mystery undertones to it). Releasing on May 3 for the PS4 and PS5, the remastered Sifu: Vengeance Edition includes the SteelBook edition, The Art of Sifu artbook, 3 lithographs and a digital soundtrack. $50 AT BEST BUY Buy Now $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Evil Dead: The Game Best Buy Evil Dead: The Game Play as Ashley and return to the infamous cabin to put a stop to the Necronomicon again. Like most things in the Evil Dead franchise, it won't be easy to stop The Book of The Dead. Learn how to use new weapons (don't worry, Ash's Boomstick is still in the game) as you fight Deadites and enjoy nostalgic callouts to the movies and the series. Evil Dead: The Game debuts on May 13 for the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X. $40 AT BEST BUY Buy Now $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong Best buy Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong Play as a vampire, learn how to use your powers and cover up mysterious crimes in the heart of Boston (to your know, keep you and all of vampire-kind safe). Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong releases on May 31 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. $50 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $50 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Nintendo Switch Game Releases

Time on Frog Island GameStop Time on Frog Island If you love to unwind to cozy amphibian-themed games, then Time on Frog Island should be the next title your play through. Complete missions, gather resources and build objects all while following your dog-sized tadpole around. Time on Frog Island launches on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One on May 27. $35 AT GAMESTOP Pre-Order Now $35 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Pac-Man Museum + Amazon Pac-Man Museum + Revel in your favorite Atari comfort game with Pac-Man Museum + which debuts on May 27. As a part of the launch-day special, you can get 5 special Gashapon Pac-Man figures that you can display in your virtual Pac-Man arcade. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, Pac-Man Museum + will also be available on the PS4 and PS5. $30 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $30 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Xbox One/Series X Game Releases

Dolmen Best Buy Dolmen If you love sci-fi games, then you'll love fighting through an alien infestation in deep space in Dolmen. Fight through some gigantic extraterrestrial bosses and even some alien rhinos. Starting May 20, Dolmen will be available on the PS4, PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X. $40 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $40 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Sniper Elite 5 Best Buy Sniper Elite 5 Do you love open-world first-person shooter video games that are also set during historical events? Then, Sniper Elite 5 was essentially made for you. By the way, if you love the previous Sniper Elite games, you'll be happy to know that the Kill Cam has returned to this fifth installment of the franchise. This title launches on the PS4, PS5 and Xbox on May 26. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Hogwarts Legacy Best Buy Hogwarts Legacy Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" is to be announced, but get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4. $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now

Shop Game Consoles:

Sony PlayStation 4 Amazon Sony PlayStation 4 Whether you're switching to a new console or purchasing this as a gift, the PS4 has more than enough space to store all your favorite titles. $559 Buy Now

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Play through a ton of games on this Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB gaming console. Seriously, it comes with thousands of digital games that are just waiting to be played. With a super fast refresh rate, you don't have to wait for ages in a loading screen menu. $500 Check Stock

RELATED CONTENT:

Fan-Favorite 'Star Wars' Gift Guide for May the 4th

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Accessories

Hogwarts Legacy Releases This Holiday Season: Pre-Order Now and Get a Free $10 Gift Card

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Xbox Series X Restock 2022: How to Get a Console at Walmart Today

Nintendo Switch OLED Back in Stock: How to Get Yours Today

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases

New Funko Pops to Collect This Year: Pre-Order ‘Moon Knight’ Pops