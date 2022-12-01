‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Wardrobe: Shop Looks and Lookalikes Inspired by Our Favorite Guests
As much as we're enthralled by The White Lotus' tense dialogue and menacing sense of humor, we can't help but notice that our female stars have some seriously killer outfits. Between Daphne's colorful bohemian prints, Harper's refined vintage silhouettes and Portia's penchant for TikTok-influenced microtrends, we're not sure who's style we want to steal more.
Luckily for us, plenty of pieces and brands worn by our favorite Sicilian tourists are available to shop right now. Inspired by the timeless Audrey Hepburn — as revealed by the show's costume designer to Variety — Harper is often styled in sophisticated Parisian label Sandro. Daphne's sunshiney disposition is mirrored by bright florals and swirls from pattern savants Emilio Pucci and Zimmerman. And ever the trend follower, Portia dons pieces from the oft-Pinterested British brand House of Sunny.
Since many of the high fashion garments worn on the show are either astronomically expensive or out of stock, we've also found plenty of ways to get the White Lotus look for less. Below, shop a mix of dupes and exact fashion finds from White Lotus season 2 — spoilers ahead.
Portia
Our resident Gen Z American, Portia's sense of self seems to be heavily clouded by social media — which is why Pinterest and TikTok-viral pieces such as bucket hats and avant basic prints appeal to her. While she finds some much-needed adventure abroad, we can't deny how incredible Portia looks in these Instagram-worthy ensembles.
It's a miracle that this strapless bikini top stayed up on Portia during her mad dash from an angry arancini shop owner.
In typical Gen Z-fashion, Portia has covered her uber-popular Away bag in stickers — as shown in episode 5 during her journey to Palermo.
Portia paired this exact John Galt polo tee with a denim midi skirt and white chunky sandals.
Never one to turn down a trend, Portia wore 2020's favorite Hockney dress in a purple and green print during her first dinner with troublemaker Jack.
Harper
When we first meet Harper, her aloofness is reflected in her clothing choices: lots of black and severe silhouettes. As she drifts further away from her husband and finds an unexpected connection with Daphne, she begins to share her friend's affinity for patterned bustiers and lighter, brighter colors.
For Harper's first Aperol spritz-loaded lunch at the White Lotus, she wears a (tragically) out-of-stock plunging one-piece from Loewe, but you can achieve a similar look on a budget with this flattering wrap option from CUPSHE.
While Harper glares at her presumably cheating husband across the table, she donned a double-breasted green dress from French label Sandro. This black dress from the same label features a similar silhouette.
Harper has a penchant for little black dresses towards the first half of the season, and this halter midi fits the bill.
As creepy Italian men leer at Harper during her Noto trip with Daphne, Harper wears a satiny blue shirtdress — just like this option from L'Academie.
Following their enlightening Noto excursion, Harper reveals that Daphne bought her a Poupette St Barth dress. This option from the same label emulates her newfound style.
Daphne
Daphne may have begun to reveal a dark side, but her tendency toward splashy prints and bright, warm colors distract from her scheming mind. Whether she's sporting a flowing floral sundress, romantic corset top or funky bathing suit — showing off a personal trainer-toned physique — Daphne looks at one amongst the vibrant Sicilian backdrop.
Daphne looks fabulous wearing yellow monikini when she discovers a body floating in the sea, and this similar style is 60% off.
Leave it to Daphne to pull off a shimmering teal romper while encouraging Harper to stray from her husband. While her actual outfit from Ramy Brook is out of stock, this iridescent dress from Lovers and Friends is available — and on sale.
Daphne loves a good bustier, and we could see her wearing this lemon-printed pick during many a wine-fueled lunch.
The actual halter bikini Daphne wears in the first episode is Emilio Pucci, but you can get the look for less with this option from Shopbop.
Daphne sports an orange Zimmerman dress while whisking Harper away to Noto, and this mini from the same label is over $200 off.
Lucia
Everyone's favorite Italian grifter certainly knows how to turn heads, with a bold style to match her equally brazen personality. Lucia has the party-girl look down to a science with a wardrobe full of bold colors, sultry cutouts and eye-catching fabrics.
While sipping a poolside Aperol spritz on Bert's dime, Lucia dons a black scalloped one-piece not unlike this Amazon find.
Lucia is red-hot at the hotel bar in a mini dress with a strappy neckline — get her look with this nearly identical little number from Revolve.
We only got a brief glimpse of Lucia wearing a purple bikini while flirting with Albie, but this affordable purple option is a close dupe.
Tanya
Who could forget about the most glamorous guest of them all: the enigmatic Tanya McQuoid? Naturally, the billionaire heiress is mostly decked out in designers such as Versace and Valentino, but we managed to also find some Tanya-inspired pieces that won't run you thousands of dollars.
Tanya always looks fabulous, and this cardigan knit dress could easily be worn year-round for many different occasions.
Channel your inner Monica Vitti (or Peppa Pig) with this luxurious silk and cashmere scarf — Vespa not included.
Tanya's lavish lifestyle doesn't come cheap, but the gorgeous Italian calfskin Valentino bag she wears on the show is worth the splurge.
