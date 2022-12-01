As much as we're enthralled by The White Lotus' tense dialogue and menacing sense of humor, we can't help but notice that our female stars have some seriously killer outfits. Between Daphne's colorful bohemian prints, Harper's refined vintage silhouettes and Portia's penchant for TikTok-influenced microtrends, we're not sure who's style we want to steal more.

Luckily for us, plenty of pieces and brands worn by our favorite Sicilian tourists are available to shop right now. Inspired by the timeless Audrey Hepburn — as revealed by the show's costume designer to Variety — Harper is often styled in sophisticated Parisian label Sandro. Daphne's sunshiney disposition is mirrored by bright florals and swirls from pattern savants Emilio Pucci and Zimmerman. And ever the trend follower, Portia dons pieces from the oft-Pinterested British brand House of Sunny.

Since many of the high fashion garments worn on the show are either astronomically expensive or out of stock, we've also found plenty of ways to get the White Lotus look for less. Below, shop a mix of dupes and exact fashion finds from White Lotus season 2 — spoilers ahead.

Portia

HBO

Our resident Gen Z American, Portia's sense of self seems to be heavily clouded by social media — which is why Pinterest and TikTok-viral pieces such as bucket hats and avant basic prints appeal to her. While she finds some much-needed adventure abroad, we can't deny how incredible Portia looks in these Instagram-worthy ensembles.

Away The Medium Away Away The Medium In typical Gen Z-fashion, Portia has covered her uber-popular Away bag in stickers — as shown in episode 5 during her journey to Palermo. $345 Shop Now

Harper

HBO

When we first meet Harper, her aloofness is reflected in her clothing choices: lots of black and severe silhouettes. As she drifts further away from her husband and finds an unexpected connection with Daphne, she begins to share her friend's affinity for patterned bustiers and lighter, brighter colors.

Sandro Rossa Tweed Dress Bloomingdales Sandro Rossa Tweed Dress While Harper glares at her presumably cheating husband across the table, she donned a double-breasted green dress from French label Sandro. This black dress from the same label features a similar silhouette. $395 Shop Now

Daphne

HBO

Daphne may have begun to reveal a dark side, but her tendency toward splashy prints and bright, warm colors distract from her scheming mind. Whether she's sporting a flowing floral sundress, romantic corset top or funky bathing suit — showing off a personal trainer-toned physique — Daphne looks at one amongst the vibrant Sicilian backdrop.

Lovers and Friends Lorenza Mini Dress Revolve Lovers and Friends Lorenza Mini Dress Leave it to Daphne to pull off a shimmering teal romper while encouraging Harper to stray from her husband. While her actual outfit from Ramy Brook is out of stock, this iridescent dress from Lovers and Friends is available — and on sale. $205 $134 Shop Now

Lucia

HBO

Everyone's favorite Italian grifter certainly knows how to turn heads, with a bold style to match her equally brazen personality. Lucia has the party-girl look down to a science with a wardrobe full of bold colors, sultry cutouts and eye-catching fabrics.

h:ours Tasha Mini Dress Revolve h:ours Tasha Mini Dress Lucia is red-hot at the hotel bar in a mini dress with a strappy neckline — get her look with this nearly identical little number from Revolve. $128 Shop Now

ZAFUL Women's Triangle Bikini Amazon ZAFUL Women's Triangle Bikini We only got a brief glimpse of Lucia wearing a purple bikini while flirting with Albie, but this affordable purple option is a close dupe. $33 $26 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Tanya

HBO

Who could forget about the most glamorous guest of them all: the enigmatic Tanya McQuoid? Naturally, the billionaire heiress is mostly decked out in designers such as Versace and Valentino, but we managed to also find some Tanya-inspired pieces that won't run you thousands of dollars.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aubrey Plaza on Going Blonde and Her Favorite 'White Lotus' Meme (Exclusive)

'The White Lotus' Star Tom Hollander on Episode 5's Unexpected Twist

'The White Lotus' Renewed for Season 3

Laura Dern Dishes on Her Cameo in 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Who Dies in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? What We Know About the Murder

'The White Lotus' Star Theo James Talks Getting Naked in Season 2

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: What to Know About the New Cast and More