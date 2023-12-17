Whitney Cummings is a new mom!

The TV personality and stand-up comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, alongside a photo of her newborn baby nursing, although her young son is cropped out of the snapshot.

"3-D printed a human," Cummings, 41, captioned the post. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

The news comes nearly six months after Cummings first announced she was pregnant back in June. A few days later, Cummings shared a snapshot of her sonogram, revealing she was expecting a boy.

Cummings' pregnancy announcement didn't include additional information regarding her newborn son's name or when she gave birth.

However, the post came one day after Cummings shared a video of a horse nudging her sizable baby bump with its nose, and the comic captioned the post, "My horse wants this baby out as much as yall do."

On Friday, Cummings shared another very pregnant pic to Instagram, and joked "Okay hopefully this is the last time you’ll see me prego."

"Tips for labor? Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?" she added.

In February, Cummings appeared on Today and revealed that she was considering having a child this year after freezing her eggs.

"OK, so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush, but I did freeze my eggs," she told the hosts. "They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

Cummings quipped, "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyone's on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

Congrats to the new mom!

