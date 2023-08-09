Whitney Port is opening up about her eating habits and says she’s ready to "talk to someone" about them.

On Wednesday, during an episode of her podcast,With Whit, the Hills star said her weight loss has been "more out of laziness and pickiness," noting that she can “just go hungry” because she doesn't "care."

However, she added, "I think, though, that it is a type of disordered eating."

"That’s not OK, that’s not healthy. I’m obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs," the 38-year-old said.

Port said her close friend has given her “contact [information for] an awesome nutritionist/eating disorder specialist."

"I’m going to talk to someone and figure it out and figure out what I like and make sure that I’m making that a priority," she said.

The reality star shared her plans to "make sure that [she is] moving" her body, and get her "a** back into gear" after getting off her regular fitness routine.

During the Aug. 1 episode of her podcast, Port explained, "At first, I didn't really want to address it. But in my head, I didn't think it was as big of a deal as it actually was -- and I still don't really -- but I do think that I'm clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It's not how I want to look."

Port said that "getting on the scale was definitely an eye opener," adding, "I had no idea that I weighed as little as I did."

In July, Port took to her Instagram Stories to "address [her] weight real quick."

"I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like," the fashion designer began before acknowledging comments she received after posting a bikini pic of herself on July 20 from a beach in East Hampton, New York.

"I hope she's alright, I'm worried about her," one commenter posted, while another remark read, "Is no one else concerned?"

Port said she dismissed this feedback until her husband, Tim Rosenman, also expressed that he was worried about her changing appearance. "But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing," she shared. "He has been worried about me."

This led to the former MTV star taking a step back and examining why she's lost weight. "It's not something I've been consciously thinking about!" she said. "I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It's not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don't know what to eat."

She admitted of her eating habits, "It's not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I'm too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I'm too picky when it comes to taste and quality."

Port is now looking to get healthy. "Both are unacceptable and I don't want to set an unhealthy example. So I promised Timmy and I'll promise you that my health will always be a priority."

This isn't the first time Port, who is mom to 5-year-old Sonny, has been open and honest with fans. In November 2021, she revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby. We found out yesterday," Port wrote at the time on her Instagram Story. "...Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full -- I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore."

