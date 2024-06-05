Whitney Port was living her life with arms wide open at her son's kindergarten graduation!

On Tuesday, the Love Whit designer shared a video from her son, Sonny's, graduation ceremony, where she was taken by surprise when he and his class performed "Unwritten," the theme song from The Hills.

"Full circle moment? #thehills," the 39-year-old mom wrote.

"The song choice at my son's kindergarten graduation," she wrote over the video. The clip started with the camera on her as she sang along to Natasha Bedingfield's song with the students. The camera then cut to the children, who were wrapping up the song before panning back to Port and the other parents in the crowd who began to clap and sing along.

Fans of The Hills -- which Port starred on from 2006 to 2008 -- took to the comments to ask if anyone made the connection that she was in the audience.

"Do all the parents know that THE Whitney Port is in the audience? . This song is so iconic," one user wrote.

"HOW is every single millennial in that audience not looking at you 🤣🥰," another asked.

While Port didn't make any further mention of the song, she did give Sonny a very special shoutout in a Instagram post.

"We're sooooo proud of Sonny. 1st grade you’re next 👾," Port captioned photos of her and husband Tim Rosenman posing with the smiling graduate.

The graduation wasn't the first time that Port and Sonny had a special moment with "Unwritten."

In 2018 -- when her son was 11-months-old -- Port shared a video of her singing along to the pop hit.

In the clip, Port was driving in her car and belting out the lyrics, "Feel the rain on your skin. No one else can feel it for you. Only you can let it in. No one else, no one else, can speak the words on your lips."

She then took a moment and told her baby boy, "Sonny, this is mama's song."

The Hills ran on MTV for six seasons from 2006 until 2010. Port left the series and appeared on her own spin-off, The City. The Hills was rebooted in 2019 and ran until 2021, for which Port briefly returned.

Whitney Port appeared on 'The Hills' for four seasons. - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2019, Port revealed to ET if she had spoken to Lauren Conrad -- who did not return for the reboot of the franchise.

"I didn't talk to her, but I feel like I talked to someone who knows her, and I think that she was still really excited for us all to do it," she said at the time. "And she's in such a different place in her life. I think she's just feeling like she's about to have a baby and want to have some quiet time at home. Hopefully she'll watch and be entertained by it."

