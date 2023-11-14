Whitney Port is sharing yet another tragic pregnancy loss, this time by her surrogate.

The 38-year-old The Hills alum and her husband, Tim Rosenman, shared on the recent episode of her With Whit podcast that their surrogate has suffered two miscarriages, the most recent of which occurred last month.

"We ended up doing two transfers with the surrogate," she explained, "both transfers ended up miscarrying. The last miscarriage was just a month ago."

Port's husband also shared in the episode that their surrogate was just over seven weeks pregnant during both pregnancies and that doctors said there was "a 97 percent chance of a successful baby."

But the two miscarriages have the couple thinking "there might be something going on," Rosenman says, "either with the surrogate or with our embryos."

Port and Rosenman are parents to son Sonny Sanford Rosenman, whom they welcomed in July 2017. Port's been open for years now about her fertility struggles. In November 2021, she revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby. We found out yesterday," Port wrote at the time on her Instagram Story. "...Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full -- I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore."

More recently, Port shared on her podcast that she's ready to "talk to someone" about her eating habits, which has resulted in weight loss due to "laziness and pickiness" when it comes to food.

"I think, though, that it is a type of disordered eating," she said. "That’s not OK, that’s not healthy. I’m obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs."

