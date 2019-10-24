The original Deloris Van Cartier is returning!

On Thursday, it was announced that Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in Sister Act (1992) and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993), is once again tackling the beloved role -- this time on the London stage in Sister Act The Musical.

"I'm coming back to London. Yes, I'm starring as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical," the veteran actress and TV personality announced in a clip posted on the stage production's Twitter account. "Yeah, the original Deloris is back. A little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there."

*WHOOPI’S BACK* @WhoopiGoldberg will be coming to the @EventimApollo London next summer to play Deloris in @sisteractsocial alongside JENNIFER SAUNDERS as Mother Superior! It's gonna be (absolutely) FABULOUS, BABY! *ONLY 39 PERFORMANCES* https://t.co/zMCyVwhptx@ferrifrumppic.twitter.com/YAQ0YKix6Z — SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL (@sisteractsocial) October 24, 2019

The musical closely aligns with the plot of the first film, which follows Deloris, a lounge singer who witnesses a mob killing, forcing her to enter the Witness Protection Program and landing her in a convent, the last place she wants to be -- at first.

For a brief stint in 2010, Goldberg played Mother Superior in a production of the musical at the London Palladium. The stern character is the head of the convent, who butts heads with Deloris early on. In the new iteration, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders is tackling the role.

"There are so many variables that will come to live and explode with Whoopi Goldberg in the center of Sister Act," composer Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the musical, states in the announcement clip.

Goldberg will appear in a limited, 39-performance engagement of the musical at London's Eventim Apollo, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.

"I've been trying to get Sister Act 3 up and running and really met with a lot of resistance," Goldberg said after announcing her upcoming lives performances on The View on Thursday, hinting that the musical could prove the franchise isn't "dated."

In 2018, the actress and super-producer Tyler Perry both appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the idea for a third Sister Act film was broached and Tiffany Haddish was suggested as a possible co-star.

"The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen," Perry insisted.

Later on WWHL, Andy Cohen suggested that Perry take a more active role in the potential sequel. "Can't you buy the rights to Sister Act?" he asked the producer.

"That's exactly what I was thinking. I was sitting here thinking, 'Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi in Sister Act,'" Perry pondered. "We'll go get 'em!"

See more on Goldberg below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Whoopi Goldberg Joins Stephen King's 'The Stand' for CBS All Access

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She's Not Allowed to Drive Because Her 'Sight Is Not Good Enough'

Rosie O'Donnell on Her Tense Relationship With Whoopi Goldberg, 'View' Tell-All Regrets

Related Gallery