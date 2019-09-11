Stephen King's The Stand is filling out its star-studded cast.

Whoopi Goldberg, currently a co-host on The View, has joined the upcoming CBS All Access limited series, based on King's best-selling 1978 novel, King and Goldberg announced on the daytime talk show Wednesday morning.

In addition to Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke and Daniel Sunjata have also been cast in crucial roles. They join previously announced cast members James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga.

The Stand, being eyed for a late 2020 debut on CBS' streaming service, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Goldberg will play Mother Abagail, a prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu. The actress and comedian, who most recently starred in Nobody's Fool, is one of the rare members of the EGOT club, having won the GRAMMY, Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award during her storied career.

Adepo, who appeared in When They See Us, will portray Larry Underwood, a young musician with a taste for fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons as he makes his way to the new world.

Teague has been cast as Harold Lauder, who, after the superflu ravages his town, goes in search of others with fellow survivor Frannie Goldsmith (Young). While his intentions are good, jealousy and his infatuation with Frannie threaten to lead him down a dark path.

Henke, who is best known as prison guard Desi Picatella on Orange Is the New Black, plays Tom Cullen, Nick Andros' (Zaga) traveling companion, who is developmentally disabled due to a terrible fall as a child. A sweet soul, he will be instrumental in their fight for survival.

Meanwhile, Rescue Me and Graceland star Sunjata will play Cott, a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman (Marsden) as the government searches for a cure during the outbreak of the superflu.

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone and SEAL Team's Ben Cavell will write and executive produce The Stand. Boone, who is a longtime fan of the novel, will also direct.

Production begins this fall in Vancouver.

ABC previously adapted The Stand into a miniseries, written by King, that starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe and Miguel Ferrer, among others.

