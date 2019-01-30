Stephen King's The Stand is coming to CBS All Access.

CBS' streaming service will bring the best-selling 1978 novel to the small screen, ordering a 10-episode limited series, it was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The Stand tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone and SEAL Team's Ben Cavell will write and executive produce The Stand, which will debut in 2020. Boone, who is a longtime fan of the novel, will also direct.

“I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12, and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery. Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine, and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from god himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan,” Boone said. “My parents, genuinely moved by King’s kindness and generosity, lifted the ban on his books that very day. I wrote King a cameo as himself in my first film and have been working to bring The Stand to the screen for five years. I’ve found incredible partners in CBS All Access and Ben Cavell.”

Production is set to begin this spring.

ABC previously adapted The Stand into a miniseries, written by King, that starred Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe and Miguel Ferrer, among others.

