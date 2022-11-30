Whoopi Goldberg Says Script for 'Sister Act 3' Is In
Whoopi Goldberg is ready to get back in the habit! The 67-year-old actress and co-host of The View co-host gave fans an update on the highly anticipated Sister Act 3 during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"The script came in yesterday," Goldberg shared of the musical film. "I really like it, you know, but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. If they don't get in its way, it could be pretty good."
Goldberg also asked host Fallon if he'd consider having a cameo role in the film.
"Yes, are you kidding me? To be in Sister Act 3?" Fallon asked. "Of course I would do that. I would do anything for you!"
Goldberg has previously expressed frustration surrounding the slow pace of the project when speaking with ET in September.
"We're in it. We are so close, but when you have 9,000 people who have to OK it, it takes a little more time than you want, but it's coming," she shared.
Goldberg also spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about Sister Act 3 back in July, saying, "I've been trying to do this for six years, and I'd been told that no one was interested in seeing it. ...I'm very hopeful that people will be happy."
In addition to her ET interviews, Goldberg spoke about the potential of a third Sister Act on several late-night talk shows, and in December 2020, Disney officially greenlit the project.
