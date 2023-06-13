Babyface Reacts to Being Dropped From Anita Baker's Tour

Anita Baker is axing Babyface from her tour. On Wednesday, the 65-year-old singer took to Twitter to announce that she's continuing The Songstress Tour alone, without her opening act.

"After silently enduring cyber [bullying]/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base of our special guest/support act, in the interest of personal safety, I will continue The Songstress Tour alone," Baker tweeted. "Appropriate refunds will be made."

In a statement to ET, Babyface reacted to his removal from the tour.

"I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from The Songstress Tour. It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media," he said. "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour."

The drama started last month when Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, didn't take the stage as scheduled at Baker's New Jersey concert after technical difficulties delayed the show.

"I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter," Babyface tweeted at the time. "I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for y'all tonight."

Afterward, Baker claimed that Babyface's fans cyberbullied her for cutting him from the New Jersey concert, with some alleging that he was the co-headliner of the tour.

"This false narrative of a co-headliner is creating unrealistic expectations & aggression from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the truth," she tweeted in response, before addressing the New Jersey concert specifically.

"Live Nation took full responsibility [for the technical difficulties]," she tweeted. "I went on my stage at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production."

Baker added in a follow-up tweet, "It was 9:30pm. Contractually?... It was WAAAY past time 4 the headline performer to be on stage/Anita Baker support act did not perform. I have no contract with support act. Not my call. I did what I was contracted 2 do & love as headline performer of my sold out concert."

Baker then appeared to call out Babyface directly, writing, "When a friend is being attacked by your friends?... because of misinformation/fake news and you have an opportunity to say something/correct it? ... It's a nice thing. ... it's the right thing to do. Reputation, peace & safety matter."

Then Baker called Babyface's fans "Kenny's Crazies," claiming they "continue to harass" her over the situation.

"Kenny's Crazies are online bullies," she tweeted. "@Babyface please call off your fans. I have been only kind and supportive of you as the special guest/support on my tour."

Baker continued her tweet storm by claiming that Babyface's fans were "gaslighting" her fans, alleging, "Because he can't take over this tour... so? He wants to destroy it. Kenny's crazy narcissist. @Babyface call off your boys."

