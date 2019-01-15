Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is kicking off the new year by dialing down his social media presence after admitting he finds keeping up with Instagram “too overconsuming.”

The busy boy bander shared the announcement in a clip posted to his account on Tuesday.

“I’m sure you guys are all wondering what in the world is going on with AJ’s Instagram,” the 41-year-old musician said as the group took off for a promotional trip to Japan. “Well, I’m here to let you know it’s a new year. I’m doing a reboot of my Instagram account.”



“Social media has become a little too overconsuming for me and I want to focus more on my family, my friends and life in general and not let social media control me and my time -- my valuable time with my kids especially,” he continued. “So, my amazing social media team is going to take up the slack and, don’t worry, I’ll still be posting lots of videos and pictures and you guys will still be able to keep up with me and know what’s going on.”

McLean concluded by thanking fans for their understanding and support, and expressing his excitement for the Backstreet Boys’ upcoming DNA World Tour.

It’s no surprise that the “Back Porch Bottle Service” singer wants to spend more quality time with his daughters (6-year-old Ava and 1-year-old Lyric) given how much he has expressed his love of fatherhood over the years.

Family life with his wife, Rochelle, and their girls has helped McLean find new purpose and stay motivated to remain healthy following a public battle with alcoholism. These days, he relishes his time at home.

“Having a family and looking my two girls in the eye every single night and every single morning -- they’re my lifeline,” McLean told ET at the Ante Up for a Cancer Free Generation celebrity poker tournament in September.

“They’re my everything. Them and my wife. So, I would never in a million years want to let them see me drunk or high or dead or in jail,” he added. “I want to walk both my girls down the aisle … when they’re 35! As long as I can hold off on boys, I’m going to hold off on boys!”

But it’s not just fatherhood to little Lyric, whose name was inspired by the Backstreet Boys, and adorable Ava, an avid music follower herself, which will be keeping McLean busy in 2019.

The Backstreet Boys will drop their highly anticipated new album, DNA, on Jan. 25, then kick off the final run of their record-breaking Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 6.

The group, nominated for a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance GRAMMY for DNA’s first single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” will then kick off a world tour in Portugal on May. 11.

McLean is juggling his Backstreet Boys commitments with his upcoming country-influenced solo record, having debuted the video for his latest single, “Night Visions,” on ET in October.

And, if that’s not enough to keep the pop star off Instagram, he’s also helping launch a product to assist addicts to overcome their struggles.

