Daniel Radcliffe is worried about Bachelor star Colton Underwood.

After revealing that he's "very obsessed" with the Bachelor franchise earlier this month, the 29-year-old actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and opened up about why he's concerned for the 27-year-old former NFL player.

"Apparently he's gonna hop a fence at some point in the show. I've seen that in the trailer, so I'm just a bit concerned for him, really," Radcliffe quipped of the standout moment in the show's trailer when Underwood leaps over a tall fence. The reality star recently revealed that his impressive jump is going to air during next week's episode.

Anxieties aside, Radcliffe is "really enjoying" this season, and even has a couple of favorite women picked out.

"Well, I really liked Elyse until the other day," Radcliffe lamented of Elyse Dehlbom, who decided to leave the show on this week's episode. "I liked Cassie! I thought Cassie was a strong contender."

Radcliffe's strong feelings about the right woman for Underwood likely come from his genuine like of the leading man himself.

"There's been a couple of Bachelors in the past that you're like, 'You don't seem like a good person,'" Radcliffe said. "But [Colton], I think, does generally. There are some people on it where you're like, 'You're too nice for this.'"

"Can you imagine them at home right now watching Harry Potter talk about their love life?" Kimmel asked Radcliffe.

"That must be super weird. I'm so sorry, Colton," he responded with a laugh. "... I don't have Twitter, but [Colton] tweeted something about me, which made its way to me, so, hello, Colton."

HARRY FREAKING POTTER. — Colton Underwood (@colton) February 1, 2019

Earlier in the interview, Kimmel asked if Radcliffe buys Underwood's claim that he's a virgin. The Harry Potter star seemed perplexed by the inquiry, responding, "Is that a question? They seemed to have talked about the fact that he is a lot. I do believe it, but I'm fascinated as to why you don't believe it. What's to gain from saying [he's a virgin]?"

"Look at him, first of all," Kimmel reasoned. "You know what I think happened? I think he's been telling his mother he's a virgin for a long time. I think she's probably very religious and now he's all of a sudden on TV and he has to continue with this lie. I would like to do a medical examination of him. I don't know if men have hymens, but, if they do, I'd like to have a look at it."

"I mean, that seems reasonable," Radcliffe assured with a laugh.

Underwood responded to Kimmel's assertion with a tweet on Thursday. "Jimmy, I’m on the phone with my mom now getting grilled about the possibility of lying this whole time. Thanks," he joked.

I’m basically in Gryffindor now. ❤️



P.S. Jimmy, I’m on the phone with my mom now getting grilled about the possibility of lying this whole time. Thanks. https://t.co/wvEqQSjdDa — Colton Underwood (@colton) February 7, 2019

This isn't the first time Kimmel has questioned Underwood's virginity. When the former NFL player stopped by the late-night show last month, Kimmel asked Underwood whether he made it to the fantasy suite while filming The Bachelor.

"I will say the fantasy suite was the most pivotal week of my journey," Underwood admitted of the week where the final three contestants have the option of sharing a room with the Bachelor star for the night.

"We keep hearing that you're a virgin, but you've probably had sex 185 times by now," Kimmel estimated.

"I don't know," Underwood said while blushing. "I don't know what to say."

"Wouldn't that be something, if you didn't know?" Kimmel teased.

Following Underwood's appearance on JKL, Kimmel delved into his conspiracy theory even more on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I used to tell my mother that, too," Kimmel said of being a virgin. "I think maybe that's the deal. Maybe he doesn't want his mom to know that he's been, you know."

"If I were to announce, like, 'Hey, just want everyone to know I'm an adult virgin,' people would say, like, 'Yeah, that makes sense. Yeah.' But you look at this guy and it's, like, there's no way he is," he continued. "It's just impossible."

