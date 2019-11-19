Kristen Bell received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her Frozen co-star, Idina Menzel, on Tuesday, but her husband, Dax Shepard, was nowhere to be seen.

ET has learned that Shepard missed out as he was on set filming Bless This Mess in Santa Clarita, California -- but the actresses still received plenty of support at the event. GLOW actress Jackie Tohn was in attendance to say a few words about her longtime friend, Bell, while Josh Gad spoke about Menzel.

While speaking with ET's Matt Cohen after the ceremony, Bell and Menzel gushed over sharing the honor together. Their stars sit just feet away from each other.

"We're incredibly proud. We love the film that we've made together. I'm proud of her career," Menzel said. "Without or without Frozen, I think that she would be here, but it is beautiful that we did this together."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actresses don't expect their kids to be as impressed. "I hope it's not a lot of dog pee on it and bubble gum," Menzel joked of taking her 10-year-old son, Walker, to see her star.

"They're going to drop their ice cream right on it and it's going to be sticky for a while," added Bell, who shares 6-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta with Shepard. "It's thrilling."

Bell and Menzel's stars come just days before the release of Frozen 2, which hits theaters on Friday. As they told ET, their kids prefer watching the movie to hearing them perform in person.

"My son's really not into hearing me sing. It's quite annoying to him. He loves Frozen, but he really tells me to shut up, actually," Menzel dished.

"Mine are in the same boat," Bell confessed. "But listen, we both realized it's in your DNA to reject your parents. You're supposed to do it, because you're supposed to grow up and flourish in the outside world so everything that your parents do is supposed to be dorky to you -- so, I'm not allowed to sing at home either."

"Right. Unless he's trying to you know, snuggle up to a second grader, borrow their crayon," Menzel shared. "Then all of a sudden he drops the Elsa thing. It's like, 'Oh, now it's OK.'"

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Sing the History of Disney Songs, Spill 'Frozen 2' Secrets

Kristen Bell on the 'Acts of Service' Dax Shepard Has Mastered to Make Their Marriage Work

Kristen Bell Is 'Really Excited' to Return to 'Gossip Girl' for Upcoming Reboot (Exclusive)

Related Gallery