Why Drake Was Cut Off During GRAMMYs Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

There's a reason why Drake got cut off during his GRAMMYs acceptance speech.

The rapper took home the Best Rap Song trophy for "God's Plan" during Sunday's ceremony, and was abruptly cut off. A production source tells ET that Drake took a natural pause in his speech and producers believed he was done speaking.

The source added that producers spoke to him after he got off stage to see if he wanted to add anything else to his speech. They also offered him the chance to go back onstage. However, Drake said he was happy with his comments.

The 32-year-old rapper gave gracious comments as he accepted his award, giving a shout-out to his fans and peers.

"We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport," he said. "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say... the point is you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown."

"Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won,” he said before getting cut off.

Drake setting the Grammy organization straight while giving hope and perspective to so many artists out there. #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/2sme71m4mp — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) February 11, 2019

The win marked the artist's fourth GRAMMY -- he's previously won for Best Rap Album for Take Care, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Hotline Bling."

For more of ET's GRAMMYs coverage, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake's Speech Gets Cut Off as He Wins Best Rap Song GRAMMY for 'God's Plan'

Ariana Grande Tweets 'Trash' After Mac Miller Loses to Cardi B at GRAMMYs, Quickly Apologizes

GRAMMYs 2019: All of the Best Performances, Biggest Winners and Most Memorable Moments

Related Gallery