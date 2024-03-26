Heidi Klum feels there was a role just waiting for her in Sofia Vergara's crime drama mini-series Griselda.

The model and TV personality was all smiles on the carpet at the America's Got Talent red carpet event on Tuesday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, and she spoke with ET about her friendship with her fellow judge.

While Klum said she was really happy for Vergara over the success of Griselda, she also had a bit of a bone to pick about a possible missed casting opportunity.

"I was upset because I was like, 'Why couldn't I have been one of your cousins?' I could have been a cousin that doesn't speak, because obviously I don't speak Spanish," she said with a laugh. "But I could have just been, you know, not speaking! I was upset."

"I could have also been one of those gorgeous girls! I would have loved to. But she said, 'Nein,' Klum added.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In Griselda, Vergara starred as infamous drug kingpin Griselda Blanco, known as the cocaine godmother, in a well-received six-episode miniseries that debuted on Netflix back in January.

While they didn't act together in Griselda, the pair will be joining up again for the forthcoming season of America's Got Talent.

Klum says that she and her fellow judges also spend quite a bit of time together off the set as well.

"I mean, we all also do other things -- so, you know, sometimes when I'm not here I do a lot of other shows... and so I have a lot of kids too. So I wish I can spend more time with [my co-stars]. But I feel like we do see each other a fair amount," Klum said. "I always have like dinners with Sofia or go to her house and, you know, we do, like, girly things together."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

ET also spoke with Vergara, who gushed over getting to share her time with Klum during the long production days, and helping each other get their looks just right.

"We look at each other and it's like, 'You need more lipstick,' or, 'Your hair is not right.' We're always taking care of each other," Vergara shared. "I love that."

"We're always trying to have fun in between, 'cause you go crazy on the set for too many hours," she added.

Season 19 of America's Got Talent premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

