Why Jeannie Mai's Mom Didn't Tell Her She Got Married (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai is revealing why her mom kept her mystery man a secret!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 40-year-old TV personality at REVOLVE's 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019, and she revealed why her mother, Olivia Mai, was tight-lipped about her relationship. Jeannie first opened up about her mom's top-secret marital status in an August video on her YouTube channel, Hello Hunnay, before discussing it more on a recent episode of The Real, on which she serves as a co-host.

"I recently found out about it -- which is, like, a year and a half ago -- my mom has been married for eight years," Jeannie told ET. "Uncle Ted. What up, Uncle Ted? You're not my uncle anymore, but you are in my heart."

In Jeannie's initial video, she revealed that Olivia and Ted met in an online chat room for Vietnamese singles and talked for months before meeting in real life. After Ted introduced Olivia to his family, though, she realized her feelings for him.

After meeting Ted's family though, Olivia continued to introduce him as a family friend named "Uncle Ted" to her own family. That decision, Jeannie said, was all about Olivia being considerate for her daughter's feelings.

"She's aware that I'm so close to my dad and she knows that, for me, the divorce was hard. So for her, even though I was, like, grown grown, she thought that saying she had married and moved on would be hard for me," Jeannie told ET. "So there was a good intention to it. And also I think she's 60 years old. She doesn't owe me any answers!"

"To be really honest with you, I want her to be happy and she's always been happy with Uncle Ted," Jeannie added. "So hi, Uncle Ted / Uncle Dad."

Just as Olivia is happy in her marriage with Ted, Jeannie has found love through her relationship with Jeezy.

"He's the only man I've ever met that is him," Jeannie gushed of her 42-year-old beau, who ET confirmed she was dating in August. "[Our relationship is] serious enough for me to blush about it. He's so special. He's an awesome person."

Jeezy expressed similar sentiments when he spoke with ET Live's Jason Carter in August, calling his girlfriend "amazing."

Watch the video below for more of ET Live's interview with the rapper.

