Kendall Jenner hilariously flipped out after Kylie Jenner's birthday tribute to her.

Kendall on Friday celebrated her birthday and for that celebratory occasion, Kylie paid tribute to her big sister with a slew of Instagram Stories that included images of them together as supermodels and little kids (via a re-post from a Kylie fan page).

Kylie also posted a photo of Kendall blowing out candles to a birthday cake that featured her face front and center. But what really got Kendall going was the sunflower arrangement Kylie sent her that included the note, "Happy birthday sister. 30 years old !!!!! Time flies. Love you, Kylie."

See, that's funny because Kendall turned 28 on Friday. The supermodel's reaction? She flipped the bird with an emoji and added, "LMAO."

No word yet on what Bad Bunny's got planned for Kendall's birthday. But the 28-year-old model's had an eventful week. She won Halloween after embracing her inner superhero with none other than Lynda Carter's getup from the '70s Wonder Woman show.

Kendall posted video of her spinning and transforming into the Amazonian superhero. The video was so spot-on, Carter re-posted the image on her Instagram Story and even borrowed an iconic Kris Jenner line to praise Kendall: "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

By the way, Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to Kendall on her big day. Kim took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos that included some sweet throwbacks.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ!" Kim captioned the post. "Our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can't wait to create even more! You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness."

Not to be outdone, Kendall's mom also uploaded some pretty awesome throwback pics, via a post and Story. Kris praised Kendall for being "beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful."

Happy birthday!

