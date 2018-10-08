Kim Kardashian West may not always agree with husband Kanye West, but she'll always support him.

Amid the rapper deleting his social media accounts following his controversial, off-air rant on the season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live earlier this month, a source tells ET all is well in the West household. So well, in fact, that the source claims their marriage is "stronger" than ever.

"Although Kanye has been supporting President Donald Trump on SNL, with his hat and through his Twitter, his wife Kim Kardashian and him are great," the source says of Kim and Kanye, who recently changed his name to YE. "Kim doesn't always agree with everything Kanye says when it comes to politics or other things, but she respects him being vocal about what he believes in."

"Kanye has been a major influence in Kim's life in many ways, but Kanye has helped her be more vocal about what she believes in, and speaking up about it," the source adds. "Kim and Kanye are both passionate people who stand up for what they believe in and understand when they don't agree on something that it's healthy and makes their relationship stronger."

As ET previously reported, Kanye was the guest performer on SNL after Ariana Grande dropped out due to "emotional reasons," creator Lorne Michaels revealed on the ORIGINS podcast. Ariana's fiance, Pete Davidson, then went off on the 41-year-year rapper during SNL's latest Weekend Update segment.

"Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here," said the 24-year-old comedian, who was wearing a "Make Kanye 2006 Again" hat, mocking the MAGA hat Kanye wore during the rant. "And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Calls Out Kanye West for Controversial 'SNL' Rant

Kanye West Deletes Twitter and Instagram a Week After 'SNL' Rant

Kim Kardashian Reveals the One Thing She Would Like to Change About Kanye West

Related Gallery