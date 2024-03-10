Why Leonardo DiCaprio Wasn't at the 2024 Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio opted out of the 2024 Academy Awards. After fans noticed that the 49-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon actor didn't appear to be at the ceremony, ET has learned that he did not attend Sunday's show.

While always supportive of the big night and his nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, he was filming -- in production -- on his new Paul Thomas Anderson movie at the time of the show, ET has learned.

DiCaprio was widely considered snubbed when he didn't land a nomination for Best Actor for his role of Ernest Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon. Instead, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright were nominated, with the Oppenheimer star coming away victorious.

While DiCaprio wasn't recognized for his work in Martin Scorsese's film, Killers of the Flower Moon did earn 10 nods. Among those was DiCaprio's co-star, Lily Gladstone, who was nominated for Best Actress. That award ultimately went to Poor Things star Emma Stone.

Despite earning the third most nominations of any film, Killers of the Flower Moon ended Oscars night without nabbing any awards.

When ET spoke to DiCaprio at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in January, he reflected on his fame.

"Do I get used to it? It's not a part of my everyday life, but I was actually incredibly surprised at the turnout here," DiCaprio said, before sharing why Killers of the Flower Moon was "such an incredibly important story to tell."

"I know we went into the process with the utmost of care and we wanted to listen, and that was our job," he said. "This was a dark chapter of American history, and we spent many years to try to tell this story right. We are very thankful, not only to the Osage committee for embracing us and telling us their story, but for all the actors, Lily included, to help shape the entire narrative of this movie."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

