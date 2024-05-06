While Nicola Peltz Beckham wasn't by husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's side as he attended this year's Met Gala on Monday, she was on his mind.

The 25-year-old model and photographer walked the red carpet solo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and looked stylish in a white tuxedo, with white waistcoat, which was complimented by a large gold chain.

Brooklyn posed for photos outside on the carpet, as well as on the venue's iconic stairs, and maintained his well-practiced handsome half-smile the entire time.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on May 6. - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images

However, his ladylove, Nicola, was notably absent from the black tie affair.

Shortly before hitting the carpet, Brooklyn took to his Instagram stories to express how much he missed Nicola, and shared a message, "Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date :( but happy she's with naunni x can't wait to see you both tomorrow baby."

As it turns out, as Brooklyn looked stylish on the carpet, Nicola spent the day with her grandmother, whom she calls "Naunni," and together they watched the Met Gala carpet from home.

Nicola took to her Instagram stories on Monday and shared a video of herself holding hands with her grandma as they enjoyed some sweet treats.

"We had a cupcake party," Nicola wrote, adding that they were also "watching all the beautiful MET dresses together."

Last month, Nicola also shared a tribute to her grandma, with a sweet snapshot.

"Being with you is literally magic i love being by your side 🙏🏼 thank you for choosing me to be your granddaughter i more than love you naunni 🤍 our time together is so precious to me," she wrote. "Thank you for teaching me how to love others so deeply and fiercely. there isn’t a moment next to you i take for granted 🤍 your laugh is the best sound in the world and i want to hear it for the rest of my life."

This marked Brooklyn's fourth Met Gala outing after first going with Nicola in 2021. The pair subsequently attended together each year until Brooklyn's solo outing this time around.

