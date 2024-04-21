Victoria Beckham had one very special person missing from her 50th birthday celebration.

On Saturday, Victoria marked her milestone birthday with an exclusive party in London attended by husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Noticeably absent from the event was Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. But the Welcome to Chippendales actress had a good reason for missing the function as she was spending time with her grandmother.

Nicola Peltz Beckham explains why she missed Victoria Beckham's birthday party. - Nicola Peltz Beckham/Instagram

In photos shared on her Instagram Story, the 29-year-old model (who married Brooklyn in 2022) explained her absence. In the first slide, Nicola shared a picture of her grandmother giving her a hug. The photo that followed was a group shot of Victoria, David and their kids, which Nicola used to explain her absence.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you," she wrote. "Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much."

In the years since her marriage, Nicola and Victoria have each shut down speculation of a rumored feud. Nicola was recently with the Beckham family on Easter as they spent the holiday aboard a yacht. A month prior, Victoria attended the premiere of Nicola's film, Lola, in Los Angeles.

Last week, Nicola took to Instagram, along with the rest of the Beckham family, to wish her mother-in-law a happy birthday.

"happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever 🩷🪩🎂," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Victoria sharing a sweet embrace.

While Nicola didn't make the function, Victoria was surrounded by A-list love. In addition to her family, the affair brought out Salma Hayek, Gordon Ramsay, and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, Eva Longoria and Tom Cruise.

Nicola Peltz Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. - LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Victoria's fellow Spice Girls also showed up for the spectacular celebration. In a clip shared by David, Victoria (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) sing their iconic hit, "Stop," while showing off their dance moves.

"I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍," David captioned the post.

Reflecting on the evening -- and her impromptu performance with the women -- Victoria wrote on Instagram, "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

