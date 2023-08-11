Vanna White won't be on some upcoming episodes of Wheel of Fortune. ET has learned that the series' longtime hostess missed a day of taping the syndicated series because she was sick.

White's missed day of work came during "Teachers Week." Since educators had already arrived in Los Angeles to tape the game show -- and with the academic school year fast approaching -- it was not feasible to reschedule filming on that particular day.

In White's absence, the show kept with the theme of the week, with California Teacher of the Year Bridgette Donald-Blue graciously agreeing to fill in for the five episodes the TV personality missed.

White only missed one day of work, because production was able to reschedule the following day's taping.

Puck News was first to report White's temporary absence.

White's illness came two months after Pat Sajak, the game show's longtime host, announced that he'll leave the series after its 41st season.

At the time, White reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

In the wake of Sajak's announcement, Puck News claimed that White hasn't had a pay raise in nearly two decades. According to the outlet, White hired an "aggressive new lawyer" to get her a raise amid ongoing negotiations for her to continue to stay beyond when her deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 season. Per the outlet, Sajak is making $15 million a year, while White takes home a fifth of that.

Shortly thereafter, TMZ reported that, amid contract negotiations, White has threatened to walk if she does not get at least half of Sajak's salary. The outlet claimed that Sony is not on board with White's demands, calling the negotiations "very difficult."

Amid the uncertainty surrounding White, Sajak's replacement has already been announced, with Ryan Seacrest set to take over the role. Watch the video below for more on the game show.

