As actors and writers continue to strike, Broadway may soon be joining the picket line.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has called a strike authorization vote, Playbill reported Wednesday, after negotiations fell through with The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical, which are representing Broadway and national tour producers.

IATSE members, which consists of stagehands, hair and makeup artists and wardrobe, amongst others, have until 11 p.m. PT Thursday evening to vote, which means there's the likelihood that a strike could come as early as Friday morning. If that were to happen, the majority of Broadway shows and touring productions would immediately cease production.

According to the report, the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical would have to return to the negotiating table before the late Thursday deadline.

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb wrote in an email to IATSE members on Tuesday, as reported by Playbill: "We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits, and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve. This strike vote will send a strong message that we will not accept substandard contracts that fail to acknowledge our workers’ contributions. We will not leave anyone stranded, and we will not back down unless we have a deal the members can accept by the end of the week."

At issue is IATSE's Pink Contract, which covers about 1,500 theatrical workers on more than two dozen in-production Broadway shows, including Wicked,Six, Funny Girl, The Book of Mormon, Moulin Rouge, Hamilton and Hadestown, and over a dozen national tours. The current contract was originally set to expire July 2, though an extension was granted as negotiations between both sides continued. Union members are seeking salary increases, rest periods, protections for healthcare and other issues.

Productions that have not hired IATSE members are allowed to remain open.

The development comes after Loeb vowed support for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, who have been on strike since May 2 and July 14, respectively.

“In the face of an industry-wide crisis, I want to unequivocally voice the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ stalwart support for striking entertainment workers in SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guilds. The Actors and Writers’ cause is reasonable and just, and is part of the same struggles of every worker whose labor powers America’s film and television industry," Loeb said in a statement posted July 14 on the IATSE website.

"The heartbeat of entertainment is the creativity and dedication of working people using their talents and skills to bring cherished stories to life. It is this very heartbeat the studios threaten to silence with reckless disregard for fairness and human artistry. The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our industry is at a crossroads, and the actions taken now will affect the future of labor relations in Hollywood and beyond," his statement continued in part.

He lambasted the studios for not stepping up, adding, "It’s plain as day who our allies are. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild kin. Their fight today foreshadows our fight tomorrow, and we must stand united until the studios acknowledge our collective worth, and the workers prevail."

