It's the meeting of the superheroes and anti-heroes in the newest animated action flick -- Spies in Disguise! Will Smith stars as Lance Sterling, a suave spy at the height of his game when suddenly his work is foiled by Tom Holland's Walter Beckett.

"I was the world's greatest spy and then you turned me into a pigeon!" the angry Walter declares in the film's new trailer.

Of course, there are plenty of fun puns that go along with having a pigeon spy, including Holland as Lance, declaring, "Lucky for you, I'm your wing man."

The cast of the animated film includes lots of superhero and anti-hero stars. Smith himself plays Deadshot in the Suicide Squad films and Holland is, of course, Spider-Man himself. Avengers star Karen Gillan will be the voice of Eyes in the film and Ben Mendelsohn of Captain Marvel fame voices a character named Killian.

Other voices in the film include Rashida Jones, Rachel Brosnahan, Reba McEntire, DJ Khaled, and more.

Spies in Disguise hits theaters on Christmas Day.

