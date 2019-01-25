It would have been understandable if Jada Pinkett Smith didn’t get anything for her husband Will Smith’s 50th birthday last year.

The 47-year-old actress opened up about her hubby’s unique birthday wish after he hit the milestone in September.

"Will Smith turned 50 and so he said, ‘The only thing I want for my birthday, a birthday gift from you, is for you to jump out of a plane,’” Jada recalled on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jada admitted that the prospect was originally tempting because she often struggles to find gifts for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

"It’s hard to find things for Will because he doesn’t necessarily like objects, so he doesn’t like material stuff,” she explained. "So I was like, ‘Man, if that’s what you really want, then daggonit, I’ll do it.’ I did it for his 50th because that’s what he wanted.”

Host Fallon asked what was going through Jada’s mind in one photo of her preparing to jump.

"He’s watching me, and I’m going, ‘Why would a husband ask his wife to jump out of a plane for his 50th? Unless he’s got some different planes for the next half,’” she joked.

Surprisingly, Jada claimed she wasn’t scared by the jump, despite her fears surrounding the entire event.

"I was kind of anxious before, and I just knew I was going to freak out once I got on the plane,” she said. "Because I don’t like heights and I don’t like planes. I don’t like to fly. I hate it actually. I was like, ‘Jada, this is going to be a test for you, just as far as how you can keep your composure and in regards to your faith.’”

She revealed the moment was filmed for a project Will is working on, but when asked if she’d ever jump out of a plane again, her response was firm.

"No. I did it once for his 50th. We’re done!” she declared.

For his part, Will did a big jump of his own for his birthday. He filmed himself bungee jumping out of a helicopter and into the Grand Canyon.

To see the moment, watch the clip below:

