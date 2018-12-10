Will Smith Marvels Over Mother-in-Law's Youthful Appearance

Time has clearly been good to Will Smith's mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

On Sunday, Smith shared an Instagram picture of 65-year-old Banfield-Jones with her grandchildren, 20-year-old Jaden and 18-year-old Willow, and pointed out her ageless appearance.

"When your grandmother looks like your sister!" he wrote, with an arrow pointing at Banfield-Jones.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has also previously praised her mother for her dedication to fitness. In August, she shared an Instagram video of her mom working out with weights, and showing off her toned arms.

“Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame???” Pinkett-Smith quipped.

Earlier this month, the 47-year-old actress opened up about being proud of her mother for being a part of her hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, which also features Willow.

"It's not so much her being in the spotlight, but just like, she's 65 ... she's taking on a whole new career,” Pinkett-Smith told Harper's Bazaar. “As a woman, it's such an amazing story, because women feel like as they get older their lives are over. It's not. It's never over. I don't care how old you think you're getting. My mother is 65 and her first freaking photo shoot is freaking Harper's Bazaar!”

“I'm in my late 40's. This is time that they send you out to pasture,” Pinkett-Smith added of herself. "Don't let people tell you that you're too old. That it's over, 'cause that's a lie."

ET recently spoke to the mother-daughter duo, when they talked about the differences between the three generations on Red Table Talk.

"That's hilarious, really when I think about what I was doing at 18 and how Willow is?" Banfield-Jones noted. " ... Well, by the time I was 18, I was probably already divorced or on the way. So, there you go!"

"Divorce number one at 18," Pinkett-Smith said as they both shared a laugh.

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Reveals He Had a Midlife Crisis in 2012 Over Daughter Willow

Will Smith Talks About His Strong Relationship With Son Trey After Having 'Struggled For Years'

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Mom Once Questioned Her Marriage to Will Smith

Related Gallery