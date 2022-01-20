Will Smith is shedding light on true stories behind his latest miniseries, Women of the Movement.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Smith at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he touched on the importance of the show, which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son, Emmett Till, following his brutal murder.

"There was a time in my life, where I was concerned with being a movie star and that concern has moved on," Smith, who is serving as an executive producer on the series said of taking projects like Women of the Movement and his most recent film, King Richard. "I want to make stories that make me smile, I want to tell stories that make me cry and I want to tell stories about the triumph of the human spirit."

"I want to create things that have some contributing value to the human family," Smith continued.

In addition to boasting an all-star cast, the series also has JAY-Z as an executive producer on the project, with both the Oscar-nominated actor and 23-time GRAMMY-winning rapper signing on via their respective production companies, Overbrook and Roc Nation.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Women of the Movement cast at the show's Los Angeles premiere last month, and while they admit that none of them have talked to Smith or JAY-Z, their impact as collaborators was felt throughout.

Cedric Joe, who portrays Till-Mobley's son, Emmett, said knowing Smith and JAY-Z were part of the project made it that much more special.

"It's definitely exciting, especially growing up and being fans [of them]," Joe said. "It's motivation. I didn't get to talk to them but knowing that they're part of the project is special."

Ray Fisher echoed those sentiments. Fisher said he's thankful Smith and JAY-Z are behind the project because it'll help people take notice and watch the six-part series.

"It means a lot," said Fisher of Smith and JAY's involvement. "It means people will pay attention and people will watch the piece, which I think is extremely important."

What's more, Fisher, who said Women of the Movement is a modern-day version of the 1970s miniseries Roots, says he hopes the ABC limited series serves as a tool to educate a new generation.

"I'm hoping this is something that kids are able to watch in school," he added. "I'm hoping that this is something that people are able to watch for generations to come."

The final two episodes of the six-part historical drama air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT

Will Smith Pays Tribute to 'Icon' Sidney Poitier

Will Smith Recalls Proudest Acting Moment Up Until 'King Richard'

'Women of the Movement' Cast on Importance of the Show

Will Smith Says He Thought He’d Never Make a Better Movie Than 'Pursuit of Happiness' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery