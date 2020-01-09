Will Smith is here to remind us of how he became one of the biggest movie stars in the world!

The Bad Boys For Life star joined Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's The Tonight Show, and the two rapped an awesome and surprisingly comprehensive history of Smith's impressive career.

From his humble beginnings in Philadelphia to his breakthrough role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ("I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air") the song takes us through some of his biggest early hits including Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men in Black.

Smith and Fallon also cover the most important parts of Smith's personal life, including his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith ("'97 married Jada, and she still set it off/Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk") as well as fatherhood ("Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden's a force/Willow came and told ya 'whip your hair back and forth'").

Between dancing the Carlton and performing a few moves from Smith's famous "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" music video, Smith went through almost every film he's starred in before getting into his impressive Instagram and YouTube content, like when he bungee-jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

After the commercial break, Smith came out and joined Jimmy at the night's first guest, and he opened up about what it was like rapping his own autobiography.

"It was weird doing it with you," Smith said with a sheepish laugh.

"I understand, I'm not a rapper," Fallon admitted, joking that he felt like he was doing his best Beastie Boys impression."

However, Smith said it was also eye-opening to look back on everything he'd done at one time.

"As we were going through, I was kinda like, 'Wow, that was kinda [great]. I had a nice little run,'" Smith said.

Smith's upcoming action comedy Bad Boys For Life, the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise, hits theaters Jan. 17.

