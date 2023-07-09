Will Smith Teases Son Jaden For Not Having Kids Yet on 25th Birthday

Will Smith is celebrating his son Jaden Smith's birthday -- while also poking fun at his own life choices.

The movie star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartfelt black-and-white snapshot of himself and Jaden, alongside which he wrote a sweet, jokey caption to commemorate the milestone birthday.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?!" Will wrote. "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin'… Wha's up? What you doin' over there?"

Smith added a sweet postscript to the caption, commenting on the father-son photo, "BTW, this is my favorite picture of us."

Will and his first wife, Sheree Zampino, welcomed their son Trey in 1992. Will and Sheree divorced in 1995, and the actor went on to marry his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in 1997. Together, they share Jaden and daughter Willow, 22.

Jada also shared a sweet birthday message for her son, posting two throwback photos, alongside the heartfelt caption, "Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!💝"

The post included a photo from when Jaden was a baby and showed Jada planting an adorable kiss on his little face. The second photo was snapped in December 2021, when the mother and son duo walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco.

