On Tuesday, not only did the first full-length trailer for Aladdin drop featuring him diving head-first into the role of the wish-granting character, the Genie, ET also has an exclusive look at his first-ever stand-up comedy set from a forthcoming episode of his show, Will Smith's Bucket List!



“It’s really a new time in my life, my kids all grown, my family they all doing their thing,” he tells the audience during his set in the clip below. “And I’ve kinda lost control of my house.”



The 50-year-old actor goes on to admit that he’s still getting used to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, sharing the details of their marriage on her own show, Red Table Talk -- and then noted that she’s in the audience, which he didn’t know would be the case!

“Jada has been shooting her show Red Table Talk,” he says, then tells one woman in particular, “You can enjoy it because she’s not telling all your business. Jada giving it up on Red Table Talk, boy! Sorry babe. Jada is here, she’s right here. I wasn’t expecting Jada to be here! I wasn’t expecting to have to say that right in front of you!”



That’s when Dave Chappelle, who helped Smith prepare for the gig, stepped out on stage and shouted: “Will! Stick to the script!”



Fans of the leading man have probably noticed on his social media that he’s been going on a number of adventures lately including swimming cage-free with sharks, getting a racing lesson from Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon, all of which and more will be featured on the show!

The new episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List premieres Wednesday at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

