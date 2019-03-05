Will Smith is getting up close and personal with some sharks all in the name of personal, spiritual growth.

In the new Facebook Watch series Will Smith's Bucket List, the movie megastar is facing a lot of his biggest fears and partaking in some thrilling new experiences -- including swimming with some underwater apex predators without a cage.

In this exclusive first-look at the series' upcoming new episode, Smith seems to feel a bit of trepidation about getting in the water with the toothy sea beasts as he sits on a boat and dons his diving gear.

"We’re at the Bahamas, and I’m about to do my bucket list -- diving with sharks!" Smith says, with a mix of excitement and mild concern, alongside b-roll footage of the sharks' open mouths and rows of intimidating chompers.

"When I came up with this bucket list idea in my mind I was in a cage. I wasn’t like diving free wide open with the sharks," recalled Smith, who added with a shrug, "But, W.T.F.?!"

Smith's exciting new series follows the Suicide Squad star as he takes on new challenges, life experiences and stunts in an effort to face his fears and learn new things about himself.

Smith announced the project on Facebook last month, and he kicked the six-part series off last week with a look at the exciting sky diving adventure he undertook to celebrate his 50th birthday last year.

This shark-packed episode of Will Smith's Bucket List drops Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

