There's a new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and he's getting a royal welcome from the original himself, Will Smith.

Peacock's highly anticipated and reimagined drama series, Bel-Air, has found its new "Will" in newcomer Jabari Banks, who will play the iconic leading role originated by Smith. To break the news to the West Philly local, Smith hopped onto a video call to deliver the news directly, a sweet surprise for the young actor who is visibly shocked by the 52-year-old's presence.

"From the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you, you have the role of Will on Bel-Air," Smith tells Banks.

"I'm ready, I'm so ready to bite down," Banks tells the other actor, explaining that his father was the person who showed him the trailer that led to the series' conception. He shows Smith an old photo of himself and several classmates dressed as characters from the original series, sharing that the role is a "dream come true."

"You have a fantastic road ahead of you and I'm looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and your career," Smith says, telling Banks to "go have some fun."

Set in modern-day, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic adaptation of the '90s sitcom starring Smith. The show will lean into the series' original premise, following Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. However, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show, Peacock said in a press release.

The series will be directed, co-written and co-executive produced by Morgan Cooper, who wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer which debuted on social media in March 2019. Chris Collins was originally tapped to serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer of Bel-Air but was replaced by Empire's Diane Houston and exec producer Malcolm Spellman. Writing duo T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson took over the role in August with Spellman remaining as an exec producer. The series is expected to premiere with a two-season order in 2022.

