William 'Poogie' Hart, Lead Singer of The Delfonics, Dead at 77

William Hart, better known to his loyal fans as "Poogie" and the frontman of the Philly soul group The Delfonics, has died. He was 77.

According to multiple reports, Hart died Thursday at a hospital in Philadelphia following complications from surgery. The singer's brother, Wilbert Hart, confirmed the news on his Facebook page. Wilbert posted a photo of the poem "When Tomorrow Starts Without Me," and Wilbert captioned the post, "R I P. My. Brother. William. Poogie. Delfonic. Hart."

According to TMZ, which first broke the story, Hart's son, Hadi, told the outlet that the singer landed in the hospital after he was having trouble breathing. On Friday, Hadi paid tribute to his father in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"His music touched millions, continues to touch millions," Hadi said. "His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad."

Hart founded The Delfonics in the 1960s alongside his brother, Wilbert, Randy Cain, Ritchie Daniels and Thom Bell. Some of their biggest hits included "La-La Means I Love You" and "Didn't I Blow Your Mind This Time," which earned the group a GRAMMY in 1971 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental.

The group's music would appear decades later in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 film, Jackie Brown. According to Deadline, the group's tracks "Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide from Love)" and "Funny Feeling" were also used in the mega-hit video game Grand Theft Auto V.

Wilber is now the last surviving member of the group.

RELATED CONTENT:

James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ Star, Dead at 82 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ivana Trump, First Wife of Former President Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Mark Fleischman, Ex-Studio 54 Owner, Dead at 82 via Assisted Suicide

L.Q. Jones, Famed Western Actor, Dead at 94

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's Father, Dead at 88

Tony Sirico, Star in 'The Sopranos,' Dead at 79

Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 64

Related Gallery