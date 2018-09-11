Daniel Samonas is the latest Wizards of Waverly Place star to find himself in trouble with the law.

ET can confirm that the 28-year-old actor -- who played Dean Moriarty, a love interest of Selena Gomez's character, Alex Russo, on the Disney Channel show -- was arrested in Pershing County, Nevada, on Aug. 27, on an allegation of driving under the influence. The Pershing Country Sheriff's Office told ET that Samonas was released the next day after posting a bond and remains out of custody on the terms of the bond, as the Sheriff's Office awaits the results of a blood test in the investigation.

The dates and location of the arrest coincide with Samonas' attendance at the annual Burning Man festival, held in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, which spans Pershing, as well as nearby Washoe and Humboldt counties. The actor shared several photographs from the festival, which is held on federal land and enforces strict laws and regulations when it comes to driving at the event, and the many "mutant vehicles" and art cars that decorate the desert during the week-long festivities.

News of Samonas' arrest comes just one day after his Wizards co-star, David Henrie, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after a loaded handgun was found during his TSA screening.

The LAX public information office confirmed to ET that Henrie was arrested around 9:05 a.m. PT for possession of a loaded handgun after a TSA screening in Terminal 2. ET has learned that the 29-year-old actor was screened by TSA when they noticed a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol in his possession. Henrie later took to social media to apologize for the incident.

"I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today," he wrote on Twitter. "I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."

See more on the cast in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Apologizes Following Gun Arrest at LAX

PICS: Selena Gomez Has a 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reunion With 'Brudder' David Henrie at Disneyland

NEWS: 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Expecting Baby Girl

Related Gallery