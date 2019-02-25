Roman Reigns returned to WWE's Monday Night Raw for the first time in four months to reveal that he's made some major strides in his leukemia battle.

The 33-year-old stepped into the ring at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was showered with love and support from his fans in the crowd, and he got emotional as he shared his good news.

"I’m probably gonna say this a lot, but I’m gonna start off by saying thank you," said Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi. "I missed y’all. I’m serious. I missed y’all. There is no other job like this. There’s no other fan base like you guys.”

"I am so grateful, I am so honored and I am so humbled to announce this… the good news is I'm in remission," Reigns announced to the loudly cheering crowd. "So, with that being said, the big dog is back!"

Reigns first announced that his leukemia, which he's been battling for over a decade, had returned last October, when he addressed the audience during Monday Night Raw and announced that he'd be relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship title.

"I've been living with leukemia for 11 years. Unfortunately, it's back, and because the leukemia is back, I cannot fulfill my role, I can't be that fighting champion. And I'm gonna have to relinquish my Universal Championship," Reigns announced at the time.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'll take every prayer you can send my way," he continued. "But I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith."

Returning to the ring isn't the only thing Reigns is looking forward to. The WWE star will also soon be appearing alongside fellow professional wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on Aug. 2.

