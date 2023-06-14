'XO, Kitty' Renewed for Season 2: Watch the Cute Cast Announcement

More adventures in life and love await Kitty Song Covey!

XO, Kitty, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before YA spinoff series, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix, it was announced Wednesday. The cast, led by Anna Cathcart, broke the news through a cute video posted to the official XO, Kitty Instagram page.

The video opens with Sang Heon Lee, who plays Min Ho, diving onto his couch and scribbling a secret message on a piece of paper before passing it off-camera to the next person, Choi Min-young, who portrays Dae, in an impromptu game of telephone. Lee's real-life sister, Gia Kim, who plays Yuri, is next to receive the message and she's floored by the news before passing off the piece of paper to Anthony Keyvan, aka Q, who finally gets the message to Cathcart, which reads: "XO, Kitty, season 2 is coming!"

"Oh my god, I am so, so excited! Thank you so much to everybody who watched season 1. We cannot wait to do it again," Cathcart said amid her co-stars cutely celebrating the news in their various locations.

The renewal news comes less than a month after the debut of XO, Kitty, which follows Lara Jean's younger sister as she goes on a journey of self-discovery and love as she moves to Seoul, South Korea. The season 1 finale ended with Min Ho surprising Kitty on the plane and expressing his growing feelings for her, following her expulsion from Korean Independent School of Seoul (or KISS), a breakup with Dae and unresolved feelings for Yuri.

"I think Kitty, something that I love about her is that she does everything with her full heart and she does what feels right for her -- not because someone else is pushing her into it or because she thinks it's expected or she should," Cathcart told ET in May of the three characters in play for Kitty's heart. "So I think whoever Kitty feels right is the ship I support. I want her to do what she wants to do. And I also think she doesn't need a person."

Netflix

"I love her at the end of the season. She is on her own herself and so many doors have just been opened and crashed down in front of that, that the world is kind of constantly turning -- the ups and downs don't stop once they start and she's kind of alone at the end," the 19-year-old actress explained. "But she feels very proud of herself and I'm very proud of her that she's giving herself space to figure that out and to not force anything or rush anything and be honest with what she wants."

Lee dove into the reasoning behind Min Ho's confession on the airplane, explaining that it came after a confluence of events that led him to take a chance. "I think once everything was a bit more settled down, everyone knows everyone's relationship, he's like, 'OK, you know what, I'm gonna shoot my shot now. Forget my friends because they didn't really care about me. So let's go for it,'" the actor said. "I think that's why I support Min Ho as well."

RELATED CONTENT:

'XO, Kitty' Stars Reveal Who They Think Kitty Should End Up With

'XO, Kitty': Anna Cathcart on Being Lead in 'To All the Boys' Spinoff

'XO, Kitty' Trailer: Kitty Is at the Center of a Love Triangle

'XO, Kitty': Anna Cathcart on Evolving Kitty From Little Sister to Romantic Lead (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery