The older stars and younger cast of Yellowjackets are facing off in a "super competitive" episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which returns to ABC with season 10 in July. ET was on set with Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Samantha Hanratty and more as the two different age groups from the Showtime drama united onscreen for the first time in the same show.

"[It's] super competitive. Yeah, definitely," Tawny Cypress said. "I [tried to] sabotage Jasmin as much as I possibly could this morning when I saw her." Her co-star, Lauren Ambrose, then joked that they "did, like, a voodoo ceremony."

Whether intentional or not, the two adult stars' joke references the fact that Cypress and Brown's character, Taissa, is believed to be involved in witchcraft on Yellowjackets, with the adult counterpart accused of performing wiccan-like ceremonies in her own basement at the end of season 1.

In addition to Ambrose, Brown, Cypress, Hanratty, Lynskey and Ricci, the two teams competing on the celebrity installment of the long-running game show hosted by Steve Harvey included Warren Kole on the adult side while Sophie Nélisse, Courtney Eaton and series co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle in the other group.

All of them are competing on season 10 of Celebrity Family Feud, which according to ABC, sees various stars, "along with their immediate family members or extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice."

Not to be outdone, Hanratty revealed that the game "became more competitive" because it was a chance for all of them to get together on set and go head to head. "It was like, 'We're on two different shows with these two different timelines,' so it was really like, 'Our show versus your show,'" she explained.

"This is a very competitive group of people on both sides, so we knew it would get sparky," Lyle added, while Brown joked that the most competitive of them all was Hanratty. "I think we all knew who was gonna [be the most intense]: Aries, Samantha," the actress quipped.

Meanwhile, Eaton found herself facing off with Ambrose, who joinedYellowjackets in season 2 as the grownup version of Van. The character is also portrayed by Liv Hewson in the past timeline, which follows a group of teenage soccer players struggling to survive after crash landing in the wilderness.

"Lauren was just like, 'I'm gonna take you down.' And I'm like, 'Good luck,'" Eaton shared.

And raising the stakes for the younger stars was a warning Lyle gave them before they started the show. "I did say that I would kill off all their characters if our team lost," she joked.

"Yeah, so that was the high stakes," Eaton acknowledged, while Brown teased, "So, tune in to find out if we're in season 3."

Given the competitive spirit among the cast, it's any surprise that any of them took convincing to participate on the show. But, as it turns out, Ricci had to be talked into joining her co-stars here. "That'd be me!" she said, adding that it's "because I'm an embarrassing person, and it’s a lot of risk for me to put myself on live television."

But she, like the rest of the Yellowjackets cast, got super into it. "I like yelling," Ricci shared. "We're super excited, yeah."

And considering how much fun she had, Ricci seemed open to do another round of competition on another game show. "Floor Is Lava," she suggested, revealing that she has some experience with the Netflix series. "It's a kids game show that I used to reenact at home with my son."

Celebrity Family Feud season 10 premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

