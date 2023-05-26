Hungry for more? Yellowjackets finished its second season on Friday, completing a nine-episode installment of everyone's favorite soccer team-turned-survivalists.

Co-created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Showtime's mystery-thriller series follows a 1996 girls soccer team whose plane crash lands in the Canadian wilderness while en route to a tournament in Seattle, Washington. The group was left stranded for 19 months, forced to endure harsh weather and dwindling options for sustenance. The show jumps back and forth between the girls' grueling face-off with mother nature and the adult lives of the survivors in present day.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell star as the group's present day adults, Shauna, Taissa (Tai), Natalie (Nat), Misty, Vanessa (Van) and Lottie. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton play their younger counterparts in the wilderness.

Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves fill out the main cast soccer player Jackie, Coach Ben, Shauna's husband Jeff, and Travis, son of another coach who is stuck in the wilderness with the other girls.

Here's everything we know about Yellowjackets season 3.

Has Yellowjackets been renewed for season 3?

Yes, Showtime announced in December 2022 that Yellowjackets would return for a third season. The news came three months before season 2 premiered in March.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season 3 now," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

He added, "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco], eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

How will the writers' strike delay Yellowjackets season 3?

Lyle tweeted on May 1 that the Yellowjackets writers' room had "exactly one day" of working before the WGA strike paused their production.

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u#unionstrong ✊🐝 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023

"It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal," Lyle wrote. She added hashtages for #1u and #unionstrong.

Estimates on how long the WGA strike vary widely, but Jonathan Handel, an entertainment lawyer who previously worked for the WGA, recently told Vanity Fair he didn't predict any movement toward a solution "before the end of the summer." Many industry insiders agree, with some predicting the strike will last until Christmas.

Yellowjackets writers will not return until the strike has concluded, meaning the show -- along with all other scripted content -- will continue to face severe delays.

What will happen in Yellowjackets season 3?

Lyle previously told Entertainment Weekly she and her co-creators had planned five seasons of the show.

"The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that," Lyle said. "We don't really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you're telling such a deeply serialized story and it's about these characters' lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn't really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we've been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it's always a little bit surprising."

So far, however, the show has only been renewed for three seasons.

Is there cast information for Yellowjackets season 3?

While Showtime has not released official cast information for season 3, it's likely much of the main cast will return.

Variety originally reported that Jason Ritter, real-life husband of Melanie Lynskey and upcoming star of the CBS reboot of Matlock, would appear as a guest in Yellowjackets season 2, but the role did not end up materializing.

ET has learned, however, that Ritter will appear in the world of Yellowjackets at some point.

