Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty is using social media to help locate his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty. On Tuesday, the 54-year-old actor shared a missing person poster for Cole, 27, on his Instagram page.

According to the poster, Cole went missing from Lawrence, Kansas, on March 31. Alarms were raised after Cole missed an appointment with his agent about a role on a TV show, which the bulletin notes is "uncharacteristic for him."

The actor was last seen driving his 2005 white Ford Explorer while leaving Lawrence, heading southbound on U.S. Highway 59 in the "early morning hours" of Sunday.

The poster asks that anyone with information contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

On Monday, Cole's father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., shared similar information on Facebook and asked people to be vigilant.

"He hasn't messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him," Joseph wrote in part. "Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone."

Mo's Yellowstone co-star, Cole Hauser, also shared a poster on his Instagram page as well, sharing the family's call for help. He captioned the post with a personal note, writing, "My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police."

According to The Lawrence Times, the actor was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. He's since starred on two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds and has also worked as a model.

The Kansas City Indian Center is working with Haskell to blast information. Executive Director Gaylene Crouser told The Lawrence Times that she's been in communication with Joseph since Monday evening as the center reportedly has experience assisting with missing Indigenous persons cases and acting as liaisons for out-of-town families trying to locate their loved ones in Kansas City and surrounding areas.

Noting their work for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) movement, Crouser told The Lawrence Times that "the statistics [of missing Indigenous persons cases] are heartbreaking and unreal. And unfortunately, a lot of times our folks are just falling through the cracks, and they don't get the media attention, they don't get the same attention. And so that's one of the reasons why we want to make sure to amplify MMIP in general and any specific cases that we come across when we know about them."

ET has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for further information.

