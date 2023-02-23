Yellowstone fans watched the midseason finale on January 1, 2023, but we'll have to hold our horses a bit until the new episodes of season 5 air this summer. While the Duttons are taking a break, you can catch up on all the drama from the season's first eight episodes along with old seasons of the most-watched show on cable.

Keeping up with Yellowstone has always been a bit tricky — the Paramount Network series, unlike prequels 1883 and 1923, is not available on Paramount+ — but we’ve got all the tips and tricks to make sure you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone in real-time. Here’s how to watch Yellowstone season 5 and catch up on past seasons in case you’re behind.

Yellowstone Paramount Network Yellowstone Watch every season of Yellowstone, including the newest episodes, on Philo or Sling TV. Philo offers a free 7-day trial and Sling is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of streaming. $40 $20 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Watch on Sling TV $25/MONTH Watch on Philo

Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a family of landowners who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The season 5, part 2 teaser trailer doesn't reveal much, but the full season 5 trailer (released in 2022) shows John Dutton being sworn in as the new governor of Montana, and that’s only where the twists begin. The drama-packed series stars Kevin Costner, ​​Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and more. Plus, after the success of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, fans are also getting a few more spin-offs.

The fifth season expanded to a whopping 14 episodes airing in two parts, and Paramount Network has announced that the show will return for season 5, part 2 in Summer 2023.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere date and time

With just six episodes to go in Yellowstone Season 5, we have a lot of unfinished business. Part 2 of Yellowstone season 5 will commence in Summer 2023.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 online

Cable’s most-watched series is available to watch, well, on cable. Yellowstone airs on Paramount — the channel, not the streaming platform — and will eventually be available to stream on Peacock.

If you’ve cut that cable cord and still want to tune into your favorite cowboy drama, don’t fret. You can access the Paramount channel through live TV streaming subscriptions such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling TV — all of which offer free trials.

You can also purchase new and old episodes of Yellowstone — including episodes 1-8 of season 5 — through Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone

The first four seasons of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Peacock.

Where to watch 1883 and 1923, the Yellowstone prequels

Yellowstone’s prequel series, 1883, ​​follows the post-Civil war generation of Duttons as they journey to Montana to establish the future Yellowstone ranch. The series is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as relatives of 1883's James Dutton. A Yellowstone origin story, 1923 introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west. You can watch the Yellowstone prequel, 1923 on Paramount+ now.

