That's amoré! Yellowstone star Josh Lucas proposed to his girlfriend of two years, ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo, on a romantic trip to Italy.

The couple shared the news of their engagement over the weekend in a series of sweet posts.

In one clip, Brianna is crying tears of joy as she shows off her gigantic diamond sparkler while musicians play Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" in the background.

"For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole," Lucas, 53, captioned his Instagram post. "I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes'. I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky."

Josh Lucas attends Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Screening Of Wicked Little Letters at Crosby Street Hotel on March 20, 2024 in New York City. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brianna also shared her own post, writing, "Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life.. and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we’ve never experienced- on every level. This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered. So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend ❤️ I can’t wait to keep living this life with you 🙏🏼"

The Sweet Home Alabama star was previously married to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. They share son, Noah, 12.

In May, Josh told ET that Brianna is "fully" Team Patrick Dempsey when it comes to his hit 2002 film, Sweet Home Alabama, starring Reese Witherspoon. Lucas played Jake Perry, the hometown love of Witherspoon's Melanie Smooter. Melanie ends up leaving her fiancé, Andrew Hennings (Dempsey), for Jake at the end of the film.

"In [Brianna's] mind, she's like, 'But you're the guy that kind of ruined their relationship!'" Lucas shared with ET. "I was like, 'No, I didn't!'"

He added that Brianna may have started a trend, noting, "The funny thing is once she said that, all these people have come up to me and been like, 'Yeah, I was Team Patrick too.'"

Josh has a busy year ahead. He previously confirmed to ET that on the final episodes of Yellowstone he will be reprising his role as a young John Dutton, the rancher character played by Kevin Costner.

"I texted [creator] Taylor Sheridan a couple months ago, and his response was, 'Absolutely, we're going to finish this with 10 episodes or so,'" Lucas told ET in May. "I know as much as you do, but I think we got 10 episodes to kind of wrap it up and I can't wait to go do it."

Costner will not be reprising his role for the remainder of season 5.

