You Might Have Missed Kristin Cavallari's Special New Tattoo

Kristin Cavallari has angels on her mind.

On Wednesday, the Hills alum unveiled the latest addition to her collection of tattoos: the numbers 1111 on the back of her arm above her elbow. The numerals are typically referred to as an angel number, one meant to apparently signal that angel beings are around or serve as a general sign from the universe.

"What's one more," the mom of three captioned a photo of herself getting tattooed on her Instagram Story.

The new ink was done by celebrity tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, whose clientele also includes Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

In addition to unveiling her new body art, Cavallari also teased an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. The two were snapped in a candid photo, which Cavallari posted on Instagram. "Business and pleasure," the former reality star captioned the picture -- one of several in an Instagram photo dump.

And if there was any doubt about a possible podcast appearance, Cooper seemed to solidify suspicions when she commented on Cavallari's post with a winky face emoji.

Guess listeners will just have to stay tuned!

