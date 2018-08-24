Every single designer clothing and glitzy jewelry in Crazy Rich Asians made our jaws drop, but one particular piece made us, well, cry.

If you've seen the film, you know the ever-charming Nicholas Young (Henry Golding), proposes to his lovable girlfriend, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), twice! The first time failed due to Chu not being accepted by Young's wealthy family. The ring was gorgeous, but it wasn't as stunning and memorable as the second.

The latter, which Young presents to Chu as he gets down on one knee in the most romantic airplane proposal ever, literally took our breath away, which turns out to be the beautiful (and huge!) emerald-and-diamond rock Young's critical mother, Eleanor, played by Michelle Yeoh, wears throughout the film.

The ring lived up to the crazy rich aesthetic of the film thanks to Yeoh, who contributed her personal possession (which she gifted to herself) to the movie.

Director John M. Chu dished to Vulture there was another ring that was supposed to be used, but it didn't make the cut.

"We had a ring designed already, and our mock-up looked so sh**ty that Michelle [Yeoh] was like, 'That cannot be the ring I wear,'" Chu said. "I’m like, 'I know, I know. I’m so embarrassed by it, but we don’t have the money.' She’s like, 'I have a better ring than that.'"

"She pulls it out, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that’s our ring.'"

We can't wait to see Rachel flash the stunner in the sequel, which is currently in development.

