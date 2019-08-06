YouTuber NikkieTutorials Gets Engaged While on Vacation in Italy!

Wedding bells are on the horizon for YouTuber NikkieTutorials!

The popular beauty blogger and makeup artist, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, revealed on Tuesday that she and her boyfriend, Dylan, just got engaged.

The YouTube star took to Twitter to show off the shiny new sparkler that her now-fiance, whom she's been dating for over a year, proposed with while the pair have been vacationing in Italy.

"YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. 🤯💍👰🏼🤵🏼💖✨," Nikkie captioned the idyllic pic, which showed Dylan giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek as they enjoyed a beautiful seaside lunch.

The celebratory post came one day after Nikkie shared another sweet snapshot from the cute couple's Italian vacation, in which Dylan is once again giving her a peck on the cheek.

"Hi just having the best time here in Italy! that’s it. that’s the tweet," Nikkie wrote.

The heartwarming engagement was celebrated by her fans, who wished the couple luck and sent supportive messages on Twitter.

Congrats to the happy couple!

The news comes shortly after the controversial, tumultuous and possibly not-legally-recognized wedding of fellow YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul, who held a high-profile, pay-per-view-style marriage ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

Check out the video below for the latest news on the complicated truth behind the Paul-Mongeau marriage.

