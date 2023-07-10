If you got it, flaunt it!

And Zac Efron did exactly that while aboard a yacht in St. Tropez. In new photos of the High School Musical alum, Efron flexed his muscles as he enjoyed a day on the water.

Showing off his chiseled biceps and six-pack abs, Efron, 35, rocked patterned swim trunks and reflective shades while spending some time on the luxury liner.

In addition to getting his tan on, Efron took a ride on a jet ski, later returning to the boat where he cooled down with a shower.

It's unclear if Efron is extra ripped for an upcoming role or if he's just maintained some of that in-the-ring physique for his upcoming film, The Iron Claw. Based on a true story, the film will center on the prominent Von Erich wrestling family, with Efron starring as Kevin Von Erich.

Efron was nearly unrecognizable in the pics sporting little else besides a blue towel and what appears to be a shaggy brunette wig styled in a bowl cut.

While the actor hasn't spoken much about the film, he did candidly address the lengths he went to achieve his toned figure for 2017's Baywatch.

"That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d," he told Men's Health. "And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

Another thing he's saying no to is plastic surgery. In September, Efron shut down surgery rumors after the internet speculated that the actor had work done on his face.

"My mom told me. I don't really read the internet, so, I don’t really give a f**k," Efron told ET about rumors that he altered his face with surgery.

In 2013, Efron shattered his jaw and had to have his mouth wired shut. The incident occurred after he reportedly slipped in a puddle of water that he didn't see near the entrance of his home. He also sustained a gash in the fall that required stitches.

While Efron called the plastic surgery rumors "funny," he said the accident almost killed him.

"It was funny," he admitted. "It sucks. I almost died, but we're good."

