Zac Efron's Wrestling in 'Iron Claw' Sneak Peek Will Stun You

Zac Efron's got the moves! In a new photo shared to Instagram on Monday, Efron gave fans the first look at his upcoming film, Iron Claw. In the pic, a muscled-up Efron is transformed into wrestler Kevin Von Erich, going airborne in the ring as he slams his opponent with a swift kick to the face.

"First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can’t wait to show you more…let’s go 👊 @a24," the 35-year-old actor captioned the clip.

The pic was met with lots of support in the comments, with fans and followers sharing their excitement over Efron's upcoming role, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, who wrote, "Pumped for this," and Efron's Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star, Stephanie Beard, commenting, "Wooooow YES our president 🔥."

Production company A24 also shared the same shot, formally announcing Efron's role in the film, "Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw."

The movie, which is based on a true story, will center on the prominent Von Erich wrestling family, with Efron starring as Kevin Von Erich. The actor is set to join The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, who has been cast as brother Kerry Von Erich, Where the Crawdads Sing's Harris Dickinson as brother David Von Erich and Mindhunter's Holt McCallany as dad Fritz Von Erich. His wife, Doris, will be portrayed by The Affair's Maura Tierney and Pam & Tommy's Lily James will play Efron's on-screen wife, Pam.

The first look at the film comes just days after new photos of Efron on set of the upcoming movie were released. Standing outside a film trailer in Louisiana, Efron sported a seriously buffed-up look for the film. The star was undeniably ripped in the new pictures, sporting little else besides a blue towel and what appeared to be a shaggy brunette wig styled in a bowl cut.

While Efron has yet to share much about the forthcoming project, he's no stranger to undergoing serious transformations for a role. In the October issue of Men's Health, Efron candidly addressed the lengths he went to in order to achieve his physique for 2017's Baywatch.

"That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d," he shared. "And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So, I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

For more on Efron, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Zac Efron Is Nearly Unrecognizable as a Bulked-Up Wrestler

Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw

First Look at Zac Efron in 'Greatest Beer Run Ever'

Zac Efron Reacts to Jaw Injury That Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery